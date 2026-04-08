Houston weather: Pleasant Wednesday in the 80s, showers expected late in the week
HOUSTON - It'll be another comfortable day with warmer weather and some clouds in the sky.
Warmer Wednesday
Houston will have afternoon high temperatures climb to around 80°. Passing clouds and an increase in humidity is expected. There is the chance for a light shower, but overall coverage is on the lower end.
Showers midweek
Moisture begins to return by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty, but isolated downpours are possible, especially Thursday.
Storms possible late week
On Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss. Threat for flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority