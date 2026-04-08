Houston weather: Pleasant Wednesday in the 80s, showers expected late in the week

The Brief Slightly Warmer Temperatures Wednesday Increasing clouds and humidity return Storms possible late week



It'll be another comfortable day with warmer weather and some clouds in the sky.

Warmer Wednesday

Houston will have afternoon high temperatures climb to around 80°. Passing clouds and an increase in humidity is expected. There is the chance for a light shower, but overall coverage is on the lower end.

Showers midweek

Moisture begins to return by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty, but isolated downpours are possible, especially Thursday.

Storms possible late week

On Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss. Threat for flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday.