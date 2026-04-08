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Houston weather: Pleasant Wednesday in the 80s, showers expected late in the week

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Published  April 8, 2026 6:43am CDT
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FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Warm Wednesday with increase in humidity

Houston weather: Warm Wednesday with increase in humidity

We'll have a warm Wednesday with an expected increase in humidity. Temperature highs will reach into the 80s. There will be the possibility of storms later in the week.

The Brief

    • Slightly Warmer Temperatures Wednesday
    • Increasing clouds and humidity return
    • Storms possible late week

HOUSTON - It'll be another comfortable day with warmer weather and some clouds in the sky.

Warmer Wednesday

Houston will have afternoon high temperatures climb to around 80°. Passing clouds and an increase in humidity is expected. There is the chance for a light shower, but overall coverage is on the lower end.

Showers midweek

Moisture begins to return by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty, but isolated downpours are possible, especially Thursday.

Storms possible late week

On Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss. Threat for flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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