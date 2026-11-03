Houston weather: Rain, thunderstorms move through the area on Election Day

The Brief Election Day storms Cooler, drier air arrives tonight Thursday night/Friday morning rain, then a beautiful weekend



It's going to be a very stormy and wet Election Day, so grab your jackets and umbrellas before heading out the door!

Election Day weather

Take an umbrella to the polls, because showers and thunderstorms will move across the Houston area today as a cold front pushes through. Expect storms late this morning into mid-afternoon, with rain reaching the coast later in the day. A few strong storms are possible.

Cooler air follows

Rain will taper off tonight as cooler, drier air settles in behind the front. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

Rain chance then clearing skies

Moisture briefly returns Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing rain, especially near the coast. Following that brief dreary weather, look for a mostly sunny, pleasant and overall beautiful weekend.