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Houston weather: Rain, thunderstorms move through the area on Election Day

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published November 3, 2026 6:16 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 6:16 AM CST
Houston weather: Stormy Election Day ahead
Houston weather: Stormy Election Day ahead

Houston weather: Stormy Election Day ahead

Be sure to bring your umbrella to the voting polls on Tuesday for Election Day as we can expect to see some thunderstorms. The rain will move through the Houston area until it reaches the coast later in the day.

The Brief

    • Election Day storms
    • Cooler, drier air arrives tonight
    • Thursday night/Friday morning rain, then a beautiful weekend

HOUSTON - It's going to be a very stormy and wet Election Day, so grab your jackets and umbrellas before heading out the door!

Election Day weather

Take an umbrella to the polls, because showers and thunderstorms will move across the Houston area today as a cold front pushes through. Expect storms late this morning into mid-afternoon, with rain reaching the coast later in the day. A few strong storms are possible.

Cooler air follows

Rain will taper off tonight as cooler, drier air settles in behind the front. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

Rain chance then clearing skies

Moisture briefly returns Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing rain, especially near the coast. Following that brief dreary weather, look for a mostly sunny, pleasant and overall beautiful weekend.

The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather