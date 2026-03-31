Houston weather: Isolated rain chances Tuesday, plan for rain on Easter

The Brief Increasing humidity with isolated showers Widespread rain likely Thursday Plan for rain on Easter morning



There will be an increase in humidity as Gulf breeze move through Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slim chance of scattered showers.

Humidity increasing with a few showers

Warm and humid weather will move in courtesy of Gulf breezes today and Wednesday. While much of today stays rain-free, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible tomorrow.

Thursday looks wet

A stronger system moves in Thursday, bringing a higher likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms look most likely from the morning through early afternoon and the highest chance for heavier downpours is expected from Houston northward.

Rain likely for Easter morning

The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend, and current trends suggest rain will likely be around Sunday morning. Be prepared for wet conditions and possible storms, though there may be some breaks later on Easter afternoon.