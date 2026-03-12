Houston weather: Cold front brings cooler air Thursday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Breezy, cool and dry today Jacket weather Friday morning Beautiful weekend ahead



The cold front that swept through the area on Wednesday has brought temperatures down with highs in the upper 60s Thursday.

Breezy and cool today

Cooler, drier air has settled into Southeast Texas, and you’ll definitely notice the breeze. Winds will stay elevated through the first half of the day, giving the air a crisp feel under sunny skies. It’s a refreshing change after the recent humidity and yesterday's storms.

Chilly start on Friday

By early Friday morning, temperatures dip enough for light jacket weather, especially before sunrise. The cool start won’t last long, but it will be one of the cooler mornings we’ve had in a while before the afternoon warms comfortably.

Great weather for the weekend

The weekend is shaping up beautifully with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and a gradual warming trend. Expect comfortable afternoons and mild mornings — ideal conditions for the rodeo. Another cold front is on the way Sunday night followed by more cool air.