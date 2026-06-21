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Houston weather: Summer heat, low rain chances for the new week

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated June 21, 2026 6:33 PM CDT Published June 21, 2026 6:26 PM CDT
Houston weather: June 21 evening forecast
Houston weather: June 21 evening forecast

Houston weather: June 21 evening forecast

A summer pattern continues this week. You can expect afternoon highs to range from the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon.

The Brief

    • Rain Chances Fall Below 10%
    • Summer Heat Continues This Week
    • Tropics Stay Quiet Thanks To Dust

HOUSTON - The Heat Advisory has been dropped for now, but Southeast Texas will still be hot this week.

Keep safe in the heat

The heat index values will climb above 100 this week. World Cup events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Steamy pattern holds into next week

A summer pattern continues this week. 

You can expect afternoon highs to range from the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. Overall rain chances are low this week. 

Keep your water bottles handy to stay hydrated this week!

Tropics are quiet for now

Tropical Weather Forecast - June 21, 2026
Tropical Weather Forecast - June 21, 2026

Tropical Weather Forecast - June 21, 2026

FOX 26 meteorologist John Dawson shares the tropical weather forecast for the week of June 21, 2026.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet now due to a large plume of Saharan dust making its way across the main development region of the Atlantic. 

The National Hurricane Center says there is no tropical activity expected for the next 7 days. If anything changes, we will be the first to let you know on FOX Local.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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