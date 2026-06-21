Houston weather: Summer heat, low rain chances for the new week

The Brief Rain Chances Fall Below 10% Summer Heat Continues This Week Tropics Stay Quiet Thanks To Dust



The Heat Advisory has been dropped for now, but Southeast Texas will still be hot this week.

Keep safe in the heat

The heat index values will climb above 100 this week. World Cup events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Steamy pattern holds into next week

A summer pattern continues this week.

You can expect afternoon highs to range from the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. Overall rain chances are low this week.

Keep your water bottles handy to stay hydrated this week!

Tropics are quiet for now

The tropical Atlantic is quiet now due to a large plume of Saharan dust making its way across the main development region of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says there is no tropical activity expected for the next 7 days. If anything changes, we will be the first to let you know on FOX Local.