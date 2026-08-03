The Brief Summer heat continues with isolated afternoon storms. Ozone pollution and hazy smoke aloft are possible. The long-range outlook keeps the heat around.



High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s this week, with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Most neighborhoods stay rain-free each day, although an isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible.

Hazy skies and air quality concerns

Light winds, sunshine and high temperatures could allow ozone pollution to build. Smoke drifting high above Southeast Texas may also create hazier skies, but most of it should remain aloft.

No major break from summer

The extended outlook continues to favor above-normal temperatures across Southeast Texas. Occasional storms may provide brief relief, but widespread or lasting relief from the August heat is not expected.