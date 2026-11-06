Houston weather: Rain chances for second half of the weekend

The Brief More Clouds Saturday, Showers Mainly West Rainy and cooler Sunday Cooler nights next week



Increase in clouds, showers Saturday

Saturday will start off pleasant and partly cloudy, with temperatures climbing to the middle 70s.

Look for more clouds and the chance for showers, especially west of I-45 as the next system gets closer. Best chance for rain will be Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Chilly, soggy Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. Some areas could see periods of steady rain, especially west and south of Houston.

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The best chance for heavy rain and flooding will remain to our Southwest across south Texas where there is a Level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding Sunday.

Cooler nights ahead

Cooler nights continue next week with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Some spots north of Houston will likely dip to the 40s by Monday morning. Highs will stay mostly in the upper 60s and 70s, with rain chances decreasing after Monday.