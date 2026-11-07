Houston weather: Rain chances into the new week

The Brief Drought Conditions Could See Relief Rainy and Cooler Sunday Isolated Showers Continue Next Week



Saturday stays simple

Temperatures Saturday peaked in the middle to high 70s, with some spots in the low 80s (the highest temps we’ll see for the next couple of days!)

Look for more clouds and the chance for showers, especially west of I-45 as the next system gets closer.

Chilly, soggy Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Some areas could see periods of steady rain, especially west and south of Houston.

The best chance for heavy rain and flooding will be across the region of South Texas, where there is a Level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding Sunday.

Cooler nights ahead, drought conditions improve

Cooler nights continue next week with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Some spots north of Houston will likely dip to the 40s by Monday morning.

Highs will stay mostly in the upper 60s and 70s, with rain chances slowly decreasing after Wednesday.

The rain showers during the first half of the week will help improve drought conditions in areas that are currently under burn bans.

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