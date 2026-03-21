Houston weather: Near-record highs possible this weekend

The Brief Warm For The Last Weekend Of Rodeo Record Warmth Possible Rain-free Pattern Continues



Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a light breeze. Highs this afternoon will soar to the upper-80s and by the time you head home for the night, we remain warm in the low-70s.

Weekend heat records possible

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend, with afternoons turning unusually warm for this time of year.

Some spots could approach record highs as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in.

It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

Dry stretch continues

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week.

Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week.

Our ongoing drought will likely intensify

Houston 7-day forecast