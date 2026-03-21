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Houston weather: Near-record highs possible this weekend

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Published  March 21, 2026 11:55am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: March 21 morning forecast

Houston weather: March 21 morning forecast

Temperatures stay unseasonably warm with lots of sunshine this weekend. Could we set a new record high? Fox 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the details.

The Brief

    • Warm For The Last Weekend Of Rodeo
    • Record Warmth Possible
    • Rain-free Pattern Continues

HOUSTON - Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. 

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a light breeze. Highs this afternoon will soar to the upper-80s and by the time you head home for the night, we remain warm in the low-70s.

Weekend heat records possible

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend, with afternoons turning unusually warm for this time of year. 

Some spots could approach record highs as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in. 

It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

Dry stretch continues

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week.

Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week. 

Our ongoing drought will likely intensify

Houston 7-day forecast

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

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