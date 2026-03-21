Houston weather: Near-record highs possible this weekend
HOUSTON - Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a light breeze. Highs this afternoon will soar to the upper-80s and by the time you head home for the night, we remain warm in the low-70s.
Weekend heat records possible
Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend, with afternoons turning unusually warm for this time of year.
Some spots could approach record highs as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in.
It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.
Dry stretch continues
Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week.
Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week.
Our ongoing drought will likely intensify
Houston 7-day forecast
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro.