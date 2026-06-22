Houston weather: Humid Monday, heat index above 100

The Brief Summer heat kicks in Hot and humid with slim rain chances for World Cup Saharan dust keeps tropics quiet



The summer heat has arrived Monday and it can be felt!

Summer heat takes control

Hot and humid weather settles in across Southeast Texas with highs in the 90s and heat index values climbing above 100 each afternoon. This is the kind of steamy pattern that will stick around for several days, so anyone outdoors should plan for plenty of water and breaks from the heat.

Steamy weather for match day

Houston’s World Cup forecast looks hot and humid with only slim rain chances. A brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but the bigger story for fans will be the heat, humidity, and high feels-like temperatures around the stadium and FIFA Fan Fest.

Dust helps limit tropical activity

The tropics remain quiet this week with no immediate threats to Southeast Texas. Saharan dust spreading across the Atlantic and Gulf is helping limit tropical development for now, keeping the forecast focused on typical June heat and humidity rather than organized tropical trouble.