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Houston weather forecast: Unseasonably warm Monday

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Published  March 23, 2026 8:22am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather forecast: Unseasonably warm Monday

Houston weather forecast: Unseasonably warm Monday

Southeast Texas sees more warm weather today with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon and no major weather concerns.

The Brief

    • Unseasonably warm weather today
    • Warm and rain-free through the week
    • Cooler with isolated rain by the weekend

HOUSTON - Southeast Texas sees more warm weather today with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon and no major weather concerns.

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Warm week with only isolated rain

The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to
time, especially Tuesday. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.

Cooler with light rain this weekend

A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for isolated showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible as temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.

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