The Brief Unseasonably warm weather today Warm and rain-free through the week Cooler with isolated rain by the weekend



Southeast Texas sees more warm weather today with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon and no major weather concerns.

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Warm week with only isolated rain

The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to

time, especially Tuesday. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.

Cooler with light rain this weekend

A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for isolated showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible as temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels.