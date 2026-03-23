Houston weather forecast: Unseasonably warm Monday
HOUSTON - Southeast Texas sees more warm weather today with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon and no major weather concerns.
Warm week with only isolated rain
The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to
time, especially Tuesday. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.
Cooler with light rain this weekend
A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for isolated showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible as temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.