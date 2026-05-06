Houston weather: Few storms tonight, rainy pattern to Mother's Day

The Brief Few Evening Storms Could Be Strong Heavy Downpours Friday and Saturday Unsettled Into Mother’s Day Weekend



Wednesday night's rain chances have lowered, but we could be dealing with rounds of rain leading up to Mother's Day Sunday.

Few evening storms could be strong

A steamy airmass is in place today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms are developing, and a few could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Highest risk is NE around Livingston. But there's still a level one out of 5 risk for a brief strong to severe storm in the Houston metro through this evening.

Heavy rain threat late week

Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday with the potential for heavier downpours.

Localized flooding could become a concern where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. Some spots could pick up another 1–4 inches of rain during this time frame.

Houston is now under a level 2 out of 5 risk for more street flooding Friday.

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Unsettled into the weekend

The active pattern continues into the Mother’s Day weekend. Expect off-and-on showers and storms with warm and humid conditions sticking around.

There is a 70% chance for more rain on Saturday, with rain chances finally dipping to 30% for Mother's Day on Sunday. Temperatures Mother's Day afternoon will soar close to 90°.

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