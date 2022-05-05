Houston area expecting severe thunderstorms, high winds and hail possible

The Houston area is bracing for a line of storms that's heading into southeast Texas on Thursday afternoon and evening. The severe thunderstorms are traveling eastward, threatening areas from Texas to the mid-South with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

A Tornado Watch is already in effect for areas north of Houston until 6 p.m. The affected counties include: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker and Washington. This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Madisonville, Navasota, Somerville, and Trinity.

According to the National Weather Service, the greater Houston area is under a medium risk for storms that could produce high winds or hail. The storms should move in from the northwest by late afternoon and affect our area this evening.

This new line of storms come just a day after parts of northwestern Texas and central Oklahoma were hit with several tornadoes.

Significant damage was reported in the towns of Lockett, Texas, and Seminole, Oklahoma, the latter of which was hit by its second tornado in less than 48 hours .

Seminole was also struck by an EF-1 tornado on Monday that caused damage in the area.

May is historically the most active month for tornadoes , so it's not unusual to see frequent severe weather risks this time of year. On average, May sees 294 tornadoes by the end of the month.

This latest line of storms comes ahead of a heat wave that's expected to bring high temperatures to record territory from Friday through early next week.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.