2026 hurricane season: Colorado State predicts 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, 2 major hurricanes

The Brief Colorado State University hurricane researchers predicts a below-normal hurricane season for 2026. As of April 9, 2026, Colorado State forecasts we will have 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes. Hurricane season will begin on June 1, 2026, and end on Nov. 30, 2026.



Colorado State University hurricane researchers have released their predictions for the upcoming 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The researchers believe it will be a below-normal season due to the moderate to strong El Niño by the peak of hurricane season.

2026 hurricane season predictions

As of April 9, 2026, Colorado State forecasts we will have:

13 named storms

6 hurricanes

2 major hurricanes

These numbers are below the 1991-2020 average.

Compared to last year, in 2025, we had:

13 named storms

5 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

During an average hurricane season, we see:

14 named storms

7 hurricanes

3 major hurricanes

When it comes to the probability of a hurricane landfalling, researchers report:

32% for the entire U.S. coastline

15% for the U.S. east coastline

35% for the Caribbean.

20% for the Gulf coast

What is El Niño?

El Niño happens when there is a warming of the oceans' surface, causing above-average sea surface temperatures. It also means we're looking at higher wind shear in the Atlantic.

Hurricanes need low wind shear and warm waters to fuel and intensify. High wind shear tears apart the tops of these storms, making it hard for them to form and intensify.

However, there will be a bit of a push and pull on what we will see, as during an El Niño pattern we will have warmer waters.

When is hurricane season?

Hurricane season will begin on June 1, 2026, and end on Nov. 30, 2026.