What to know in Game 5 of the World Series

The Washington Nationals are tied with the Houston Astros 2-2 heading into Game 5 after World Series baseball returned to the nation’s capital for the first time since 1933.

The Fall Classic heads into Sunday's pivotal Game 5 all even at two games apiece after the Astros beat the Nationals 8-1 on Saturday night for their second victory in a row in Washington. It's the fifth time the road team has won each of the first four World Series games.

HOW AND WHEN TO WATCH:

Game 5 of the World Series kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Check your local FOX station for the start time in your area.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Houston: Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in the regular season)

Washington: Max Scherzer was slated to start Game 5, but was a late scratch due to issue in his neck area. Joe Ross will start for the Nationals tonight. Ross, 26, was 4-4 in the regular season with a 5.48 ERA. Ross only started 9 games while playing in a total of 27 games this season, striking out 57 batters in 64 innings.

WORLD SERIES:

Washington and Houston are tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.

BOTTOM LINE:

Washington will host Houston in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Nationals were 50-31 in home games during the regular season. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has led them with an average of .325, including six extra-base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .370 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .717, including nine extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS:

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra-base hits and is batting .319.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311.

Nationals Injuries: Max Scherzer: (neck), Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Tonight's lineups

Houston Astros lineup

1 - George Springer CF

2 - Jose Altuve 2B

3 - Michaelk Brantley RF

4 - Alex Bregman 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel 1B

6 - Yordan Alvarez LF

7 - Carlos Correa SS

8 - Martin Maldonado C

9 - Gerrit Cole RHP

Washington Nationals lineup

1 - Trea Turner SS

2 - Adam Eaton RF

3 - Anthony Rendon 3B

4 - Juan Soto LF

5 - Howie Kendrick 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman 1B

7 - Victor Robles CF

8 - Yan Gomes C

9 - Joe Ross SP

You can watch all the 2019 World Series action on your local FOX station. Check your local listings.