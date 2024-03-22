Houston had zero problems going into the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Longwood!

The University of Houston Cougars defeated the Longwood Lancers 86- 46 Friday night in their first game of March Madness and advanced to the next round.

The hometown team dominated both ends of the floor with Longwood being scoreless within the first three minutes of the game. The Virginia team had three turnovers within that time.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 22: Jamal Shead #1 of the Houston Cougars is congratulated by Damian Dunn #11 during the second half against the Longwood Lancers in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at FedExForum on March 22, 2024 in Expand

By halftime, Houston was up 43-16 against the Lancers, 14 of which they got off of turnovers.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sports Director Will Kunkel, at one point, the Cougars had more points off turnovers than Longwood had total points.

Kunkel predicted Houston wouldn't have a problem with defense, as that has been their strength all season.

The Cougars will play Texas A&M on Sunday. The time is to be determined.