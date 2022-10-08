San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym

The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season.

The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.

"We are honored and grateful that Uvalde has welcomed us into their city today," said Dr. Kara Allen, SS&E chief impact officer. "They’re our neighbors, and we will continue to move ahead as caring and supportive neighbors. We believe that sport is healing, and while we know that a day of joy doesn’t erase pain, anger or loss, we as an organization want to walk alongside everyone as they heal and thrive together."

Uvalde CISD students and their families were also invited to attend a free, community gathering in the school’s courtyard after the practices where games, prizes, food and more were available from local Uvalde businesses. The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas was also on site to offer support to children and families, says the Spurs.

The Spurs will also host over 1,000 Uvalde residents as special guests at their Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

