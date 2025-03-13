Rice University fires head baseball coach José Cruz Jr. 

article

Rice University has announced that its baseball team is "parting ways" with head coach José Cruz Jr.

Rice Owls baseball coach fired

What we know:

Full Rice University statement

What they're saying:

Rice University sent the following statement:

University Vice President & Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland announced Thursday the university is making a change in the leadership of its baseball program, parting ways with head coach José Cruz Jr.

"I do not take lightly the dismissal of a legendary Owl such as Coach Cruz." Rice Vice President and Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland said. "However, I came to the decision that it was in the best interest of our student-athletes and our baseball program to make a coaching change now while there is so much of the season remaining.

Rice will immediately begin a search for its next head baseball coach. McClelland announced that pitching coach Parker Bangs will serve as the Owls’ interim head coach.

"Rice Baseball remains one of the preeminent programs in the country. With the support of President DesRoches and our Board of Trustees, I am confident that we will hire a coach who will return this program to the place where it belongs, at the forefront of college baseball," McClelland stated.

Cruz was in his fourth season as the Bixby Family Head Baseball Coach, having been named the 22nd head baseball coach in school history on June 9, 2021.