NBA source: Russell Westbrook to play against OKC

Guard Russell Westbrook will return to the Rockets lineup for game five against Oklahoma City, according to an NBA source.

Westbrook missed the first four games of the Rockets-Thunder playoff series with a strained right quad.

Westbrook took part in the Rockets practice Thursday.

“He looked great,” guard Austin Rivers said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports Thursday night. “Freak athlete, same old Russ.”

Westbrook last played for the Rockets against the Spurs on Aug. 11.

He played 28 minutes and scored 20 points.

The Rockets announced the following day that an MRI revealed Westbrook’s injury.