Houston Rockets to hire Ime Udoka as new head coach: sources confirm

Sources are reporting that the Houston Rockets will hire Ime Udoka to be the new head coach of the team.

FOX 26 has confirmed the report, according to sources.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the agreement, the Rockets probed the circumstances around Udoka's Boston Celtics departure with the team and league office, sources told him.

Ukoda lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals in his only season as head coach. But was later dismissed after finding of an inappropriate workplace relationship.