Houston Coach Mike D'Antoni testing free agency, won't return to Rockets

Houston Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni has informed the team that he won't be returning next season according to his agent Warren LeGarie in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.

D'Antoni, 69, will hit the free agent market to find a new home after coaching the Rockets for the past four seasons.

D'Antoni and his wife Laurel released a statement to the Houston community on Sunday afternoon.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making us feel like true Houstonians." — Mike and Laueal D'Antoni

FOX 26's Mark Berman spoke with Warren LeGarie, Mike D’Antoni’s agent about the decision.

“Mike felt that he couldn’t make the same kind of commitment to the team that he had been previously making. Therefore, he felt that it was better that both moved in separate directions at this juncture.”

LeGarie went on to talk about how difficult the decision was:

“It was murderous. He had put so much sweat equity and passion and commitment to the organization and he loved the organization and they loved being in Houston. This was agonizing, but he knew that if he couldn’t make the same kind of commitment, it would be totally unfair to the organization and to the city.

D'Antoni has an NBA career record of 672-527 and has been coaching at the professional level for 30 years.