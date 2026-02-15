Houston Astros invite utility player Cavan Biggio to spring training

The Houston Astros have invited utility player Cavan Biggio to their spring training after signing him to a minor league contract.

Who is Cavan Biggio?

The backstory:

Biggio was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Notre Dame University by the Toronto Blue Jays. During his time in MLB, he has played for the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals. The Royals were his most recent team, appearing in 37 games.

He is a utility player, meaning he can play multiple positions.

Biggio's father is Craig Biggio, a National Baseball Hall of Famer who played 20 seasons in the MLB with the Houston Astros.

Biggio's stats

Biggio has appeared in 561 Major League games overall, earning 80 doubles, 52 home runs, 190 RBI and 262 walks with a .712 career OPS. He has 33 career stolen bases in 36 attempts.

He is a utility player, meaning he can play multiple positions, and he has played in every position except for pitcher and catcher.