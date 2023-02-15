Houston Astros to host Travis Scott bobblehead night at inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic this weekend

The Houston Astros have announced they are hosting a Travis Scott bobblehead night ahead of the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic this weekend.

According to the post on social media, 2,500 fans each day will receive an exclusive Travis Scott bobblehead.

The Classic, which is a nine-game tournament, will feature Houston-area Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University, and four schools from neighboring Louisiana and Mississippi – Southern University, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State University.

The Classic will be the first of its kind held in Houston since the Astros hosted the MLB Urban Invitational that exclusively featured Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in 2013.

If you would like to purchase tickets or for the schedule of games, click here.