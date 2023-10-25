Houston Astros claim pitcher Oliver Ortega from Minnesota Twins

The Houston Astros have successfully acquired right-handed pitcher Oliver Ortega from the Minnesota Twins waivers.

Ortega, 27, had been sidelined on the Twins' 60-day Injured List and will remain on the Astros' 60-day Injured List due to a left lumbar strain following his transfer.

ASTROS: ALCS Game 7: Texas Rangers defeat Houston Astros, 11-4

According to the Astros press release, this season, Ortega made 10 relief appearances with the Twins, tallying a 0-1 record along with a 4.30 ERA (7ER/14.2IP) and a .204 opponent batting average (11x54). The majority of his season was spent with Triple-A St. Paul, where he boasted a 3-1 record, a 1.82 ERA (7ER/34.2IP), and five saves in 24 appearances.

FORT MYERS, FL- FEBRUARY 24: Oliver Ortega #62 of the Minnesota Twins pitches during a workout on February 24, 2023 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Prior to the 2023 season, Ortega had been claimed off waivers by the Twins from the Los Angeles Angels. He made his Major League debut with the Angels in 2021 and achieved a career-high 27 appearances during the 2022 season, accumulating a 1-3 record and a 3.78 ERA (14ER/34IP), complemented by five holds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In his professional career spanning 45 appearances, exclusively in relief, the pitcher posted a 2-4 record and a 4.03 ERA (26ER/58IP) with one save. He was originally signed by the Angels as an international free agent in December 2014.