Giants player's photo in new MLB jersey goes viral after revealing how tight pants really are

Nike and Major League Baseball have caught flack for the new baseball jerseys this year due to their "cheap" look.

That is what pitchers Rich Hill and Miles Mikolas said of the uniforms, despite other players' promoting their stretchiness and lighter feel.

However, a recent photo may have revealed that the jerseys' pants are a bit too light.

Nike’s new on-field Vapor Premier uniforms for the 2024 MLB season were recently revealed as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.

San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt modeled the jerseys during the team's recent photo shoot day, but apparently, he modeled something else.

Other photos have shown jerseys clearly tucked in thanks to the thin-looking pants, and in Schmitt's photo, he accidentally revealed a little bit too much.

The photo went viral amid concerns about the jerseys since the start of the month.

The last names on the back of jerseys look noticeably smaller, leading to most fans complaining about them. However, MLB senior vice president of global consumer products Denis Nolan maintained that the uniforms are top-notch.

"In acquiring Majestic and its MLB uniform manufacturing facilities in Easton, PA -- which have been making player uniforms for nearly two decades -- Fanatics has consistently produced world-class uniforms, including every Nike-branded MLB on-field jersey and all City Connect gear since 2020," Nolan said, via MLB.com.

The league tested the uniforms on hundreds of players, debuting them in last year's All-Star Game to favorable reviews. Fanatics actually measured every player last year, and Nike body-scanned over 300 players to get the ideal fit.

"It was a very technological approach to outfitting players," MLB exec Stephen Roche said. "Everything was performance-driven."