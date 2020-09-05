Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year-extension with Houston Texans

Sources told FOX 26's Mark Berman that Quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed to a 4-year-extension with the Houston Texans that averages out to $39M a year. The deal also includes a $27M signing bonus.

This contract is in addition to the two years he has left on his current deal, so he'll be with the team for the next six years.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field following Texas 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas Cit Expand

Watson has become a dominant force in the league since he was drafted No. 12 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

His teammate J.J. Watt was ecstatic to hear the news about the franchise quarterback.

Advertisement

He took to Twitter following the report:

Watson finished last season with a total of 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.