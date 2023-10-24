D-backs in the World Series: 5 things you may not know about Arizona's MLB team

With their win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks have advanced to the World Series for the second time in franchise history!

Here are five things you may not know about the National League pennant winners:

1. D-backs' Game 7 success

4 Nov 2001: Co-MVP winners Randy Johnson #51 and Curt Schilling #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hold the trophys after winning the World Series over the New York Yankees at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Yankees (Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT) Expand

Tuesday's win over the Phillies was only the second Game 7 in D-backs' postseason history. The first? Game 7 of the 2001 World Series when the Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees for the MLB championship.

2. Welcome to the big leagues

PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 9: Jerry Calangelo, owner of the "Arizona Diamondbacks" displays his new teams tee-shirt to reporters, 09 March, in Palm Beach, Florida. Members of the Major League Expansion Committee approved Calangelo's Phoenix, Arizona, tea (Photo by DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

The D-backs' first season came in 1998 when they entered MLB as an expansion team along with the Tampa Bay Rays.

3. Diamondbacks make a splash

PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 17: A general view of play during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Chase Field on June 17, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

Chase Field, the home of the Diamondbacks, was the first Major League Baseball Stadium to have a swimming pool.

4. The man in charge

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo has the most regular-season wins in franchise history (495) and the most losses (537).

5. D-backs World Series opponent

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 22: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers gets ready in the batters box against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers have a 28-25 record against the D-backs.

FOX 10 Phoenix is your home for all games of the 2023 World Series.