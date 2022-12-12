Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay after arrest for alleged assault

University of Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m., UT released a statement saying in part that Beard was suspended without pay until further notice.

"The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, the University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Texas men's basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for tonight's game against Rice," the University stated.

The Longhorns are set to host Rice on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Moody Center.

Beard hired Rodney Terry last season. Terry was on Rick Barnes' staff from 2002-11. After that, Terry spent 10 years as head coach at Fresno State and UTEP.