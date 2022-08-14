Brother of former NFL player wanted for fatal shooting at youth football game in Lancaster

Police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night.

Yaqub Salik Talib has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting.

This happened just before 9 p.m., when police were called about shots fired at Lancaster Community Park on Jefferson Street.

There was a youth football game going on, and officers were told about an argument between coaches and referees.

A fight started among the coaching staff, and police said Talib pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting another man.

Talib is the only suspect named by police. He is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.

Witnesses told FOX 4 Aqib was also at the game when the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Family and friends identified him as Mike Hickmon.

Kerry Lewis and Heith Mayes coached alongside Hickmon when they said opposing team's parents and coaches became angry.

"They were upset about losing. Dude came on the sideline and said it was going to punch the ref, so the ref called the game," Mayes said.

Hickmon coaches for Dragon Elite Academy. His 9-year-old son is on the team and witnessed the shooting.

"It’s just not that important. It’s not. It’s not that serious," Lewis said. "No one should be coming to a 9-year-olds game and be fearful for their life or maybe my son gets shot while playing football. This has to stop."

Parents who were at the game said their first reaction when they heard gunfire was to find their children and run.

Parents and children at the community park scrambled to safety. One of them was C.J. Bivins and his 9-year-old son.

"I seen the fire from the gun and I hollered for my son," Bivins recalled. "I just hollered for my son and made sure my son was alright."

Bivins said he looked back to see Hickmon lying on the ground.

"His son witnesses him get shot and murdered on the field," Lewis said. "These kids are innocent. They shouldn’t have to witnesses what they witnessed."

Sunday, Hickmon’s players and their parents grieved together. They are left heartbroken.

"He was a genuine person, he was a loving person, he was a father first," Lewis added.

Some parents said their children are so traumatized that they may never play sports again.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Police are working to find Talib. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.