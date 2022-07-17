Would-be robber killed after armed victim turns tables in west Houston

article

Officials said a would-be robber was shot to death Saturday night in west Houston after the victim pulled out his own weapon against the attacker.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Westheimer and South Gessner, where according to investigators, a man was leaving an ATM and another man tried to rob him. That's when the alleged victim pulled out a gun and the two fired their weapons.

The would-be robber, who as of this writing has not been identified, was hit at least once and pronounced dead by emergency officials.

We're told the shooter remained at the scene and cooperating with officers, but no other information was shared, as of this writing.