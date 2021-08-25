Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run while using crosswalk
HOUSTON - A woman using a walker has died after being run-over in a hit-and-run in southeast Houston.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Selinsky Rd and Martin Luther King Blvd just after midnight Wednesday.
It was reported that a female in her 50s was crossing at a crosswalk heading eastbound at the intersection when a car hit her and kept going.
HPD says witnesses reported two vehicles possibly racing at a high-rate of speed when one struck the victim.
The victim's walker destroyed at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Houston at Selinsky Rd and MLK Blvd.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a black or dark-colored late 2000s Lincoln MKZ with a silver stripe on the side.
Police say the vehicle should have front right damage.
The investigation is ongoing.