Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run while using crosswalk

A woman using a walker has died after being run-over in a hit-and-run in southeast Houston.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Selinsky Rd and Martin Luther King Blvd just after midnight Wednesday.

It was reported that a female in her 50s was crossing at a crosswalk heading eastbound at the intersection when a car hit her and kept going.

HPD says witnesses reported two vehicles possibly racing at a high-rate of speed when one struck the victim.

The victim's walker destroyed at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Houston at Selinsky Rd and MLK Blvd.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black or dark-colored late 2000s Lincoln MKZ with a silver stripe on the side.

Police say the vehicle should have front right damage.

The investigation is ongoing.