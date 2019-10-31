Woman wanted for hitting 5-year-old child with autism with belt, police say

article

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who is accused of hitting a child with autism with a belt.

Police say Chasity Leopaul, 24, is wanted for injury to a child. On April 9, Leopaul allegedly hit the 5-year-old child on the stomach with a belt in the 700 block of Bateswood Drive.

Leopaul is described as being about 5'02" and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is known to be living outside of her vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Leopaul.