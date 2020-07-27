Woman shot in the leg in NE Houston

article

One woman was shot in the leg following a morning shooting in Northeast Houston.



Police said they responded to a reported shooting on the 5100 block of Antha, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said an unknown vehicle opened fire on a home and a woman inside the home was struck once in the lower left leg.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Another man, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting, wasn’t injured.