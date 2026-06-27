Woman killed after car slams into stalled 18-wheeler on Houston South Loop
HOUSTON - A woman died late Friday night after her vehicle crashed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on the South Loop, according to Houston police.
What we know:
The crash happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of the South Loop West near Kirby Drive.
Houston Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a passenger vehicle had crashed into the rear of the stalled tractor-trailer.
The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision.
The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department via Onscene.