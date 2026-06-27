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Woman killed after car slams into stalled 18-wheeler on Houston South Loop

By
FOX Local
Houston
Published June 27, 2026 9:34 AM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 9:34 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A female driver died late Friday night after her vehicle slammed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on Houston's South Loop West.
    • The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries in the collision, and the victim was the sole occupant of her vehicle.
    • The identity of the woman is being withheld pending family notification, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

HOUSTON - A woman died late Friday night after her vehicle crashed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on the South Loop, according to Houston police.

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of the South Loop West near Kirby Drive.

Houston Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a passenger vehicle had crashed into the rear of the stalled tractor-trailer.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department via Onscene.

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