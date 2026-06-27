Woman killed after car slams into stalled 18-wheeler on Houston South Loop

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The Brief A female driver died late Friday night after her vehicle slammed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on Houston's South Loop West. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries in the collision, and the victim was the sole occupant of her vehicle. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending family notification, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



A woman died late Friday night after her vehicle crashed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on the South Loop, according to Houston police.

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of the South Loop West near Kirby Drive.

Houston Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a passenger vehicle had crashed into the rear of the stalled tractor-trailer.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.