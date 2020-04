A woman was fatally shot inside a residence in northwest Harris County.

Homicide and crime scene investigators responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men and a woman were in a residence when someone got a gun and it discharged. The woman was shot.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

