Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot in north Houston

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in north Houston.

Details are limited but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 4400 block of North Freeway around 2:45 p.m. 

Police said a truck ran over a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart. 

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the truck did remain on the scene. 

The investigation continues into the incident. 

