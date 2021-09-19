Well-wishes pour in for Jimmy Carter ahead of his 97th birthday

article

Want to wish the oldest-living former U.S. President a happy birthday?

The Carter Center is asking Georgians to help celebrate former President Jimmy Carter's 97th birthday on Oct. 1.

While the big day is still a few weeks away, well-wishes are already pouring in.

If you'd like to wish the Georgia native a happy birthday, the Carter Center set up a digital board for people to post birthday messages on its website.

Dozens of current and classic photos of the former president already decorate the digital birthday board. People posted memories of meeting the Plains, Georgia, native and wrote heartfelt letters addressed to the man himself.

Posters can add images, a GIF or a video to the board, which is moderated.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in Plains.

In May, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stopped in Plains on Biden's 100th day in office. Biden and Jimmy Carter reminisced about "the old days," the current president said.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 94th birthday in August.

