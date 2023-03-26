Ways to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline

article

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

Human trafficking is a situation in which an individual is compelled to work or engage in commercial sex through the use of force, fraud or coercion. If the individual is under the age of 18 and engaging in commercial sex they are experiencing trafficking regardless of whether force, fraud, or coercion is also taking place.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888 : Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking.

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733 . Message and data rates may apply.

Chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline via humantraffickinghotline.org/chat .

Submit a tip online through the a nonymous online reporting form below. However, please note that if the situation is urgent or occurred within the last 24 hours we would encourage you to call, text or chat.

Interpreters are available via phone call only.

The information you provide will be reviewed by the Trafficking Hotline. You may have the option to provide information confidentially and/or remain anonymous. However, Trafficking Hotline staff are mandated reporters. This means that if you share information about a person 17 or under who is being harmed or about anyone in immediate danger, and you share your name, address, or anything to identify you, we reserve the right to report that information and the situation to the police and/or CPS. You can choose what information to share