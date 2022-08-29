Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds

A bull escaped from its pen into a crowd at a rodeo event at the Florida State Fairgrounds, causing a panic over the weekend.

Christopher Thornton recorded video of the incident that happened on Saturday, August 27. Thornton said the bull escaped during the bull riding performance.

Staff at the event were trying to rearrange two bulls in their gates when one of them squeezed out of its own and into another, according to Thornton. That's where it then "bucked off one of the side panels of the gate, and was able to run loose."

Video from the incident shows the bull running around the stadium as a person over a loudspeaker tells screaming guests to stay calm.

The bull was eventually pulled back into the arena after a cowboy was able to rope the bull. The bull did return to a holding pen after staff coaxed it back in.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Florida State Fairgrounds for comment, but has not yet received a response.