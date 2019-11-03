VOTING LOCATIONS: Find out where you can vote!

Voting is more accessible this year with the Countywide Polling Place Program. You don’t have to go to a designated location to vote; you can vote anywhere that’s close and convenient to you—at any of 700+ locations on Election Day. Election Day polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Use the Harris County Poll Finder tool to get election reminders and step-by-step directions to the nearest polling location.

Questions? Text VOTE to 1-833-937-0700 or message Harris Votes on Facebook.

In many Texas counties, Election Day polling locations are not precinct specific, however, you must vote within your county. Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fort Bend County polling locations.

Galveston County polling locations.

Brazoria County polling locations.

Montgomery County requires voters to vote in their precinct.