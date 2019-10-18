Volunteers needed to holiday shop for low-income kids with special needs

Non-profit Be An Angel is looking for volunteers to shop for gifts to be given to 5,100 Houston area low-income children with special needs. This program helps fulfil the Christmas wishlist of children living with several conditions.

Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program needs 100 volunteers to shop on the following days at each location:

Nov. 11 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Walmart - 9235 N. Sam Houston Pkwy, Humble 77396

Nov. 12 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 4323 San Felipe, Houston 77027

Nov. 13 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 5757 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena 77505

Nov. 14 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 19511 IH 45, Spring 77338

Nov. 15 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 10801 Westheimer Road, Houston 77042

If you're interested in volunteering to shop for this program, call 281-219-3313.

This program services the following school districts:

Aldine ISD

Alief ISD

Alvin ISD

Anahuac ISD

Brazos ISD

Conroe ISD

Cleveland ISD

Crosby ISD

Dallas ISD

Damon ISD

Danbury ISD

Devers ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Galena Park ISD

Hardin

HCDE

Hitchcock ISD

Houston ISD

Hull-Daisetta ISD

Humble ISD

Liberty ISD

Magnolia ISD

Needville ISD

New Caney ISD

Pasadena ISD

Royal ISD

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Spring ISD

Tarkingston ISD

Tomball ISD

Waller ISD