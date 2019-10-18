Volunteers needed to holiday shop for low-income kids with special needs
HOUSTON - Non-profit Be An Angel is looking for volunteers to shop for gifts to be given to 5,100 Houston area low-income children with special needs. This program helps fulfil the Christmas wishlist of children living with several conditions.
Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program needs 100 volunteers to shop on the following days at each location:
- Nov. 11 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Walmart - 9235 N. Sam Houston Pkwy, Humble 77396
- Nov. 12 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 4323 San Felipe, Houston 77027
- Nov. 13 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 5757 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena 77505
- Nov. 14 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 19511 IH 45, Spring 77338
- Nov. 15 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Target - 10801 Westheimer Road, Houston 77042
If you're interested in volunteering to shop for this program, call 281-219-3313.
This program services the following school districts:
Aldine ISD
Alief ISD
Alvin ISD
Anahuac ISD
Brazos ISD
Conroe ISD
Cleveland ISD
Crosby ISD
Dallas ISD
Damon ISD
Danbury ISD
Devers ISD
Fort Worth ISD
Galena Park ISD
Hardin
HCDE
Hitchcock ISD
Houston ISD
Hull-Daisetta ISD
Humble ISD
Liberty ISD
Magnolia ISD
Needville ISD
New Caney ISD
Pasadena ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Spring Branch ISD
Tarkingston ISD
Tomball ISD
Waller ISD