Video shows tiny toy truck being transported on hulking flatbed truck in Texas

Drivers on I-35 in Texas saw an unusual sight.

A single tiny toy truck was being transported on a hulking flatbed truck in Waco.

The amusing footage was captured by Fox 4 Storm chaser Michael D Beard while he was driving on Interstate 35. The video opens with a look at the tiny truck on the flatbed truck from behind.

The tiny yellow toy truck is barely visible on the enormous freight hauler as other cars zoom by.

It is unclear how the tiny truck was secured onto the flatbed truck.

Storyful contributed to this article

