VIDEO: Pearland officers save trapped woman from fire using bedsheets

The Brief On Jan. 26, Pearland officers used bedsheets as a makeshift stretcher to carry a medically fragile woman from a smoke-filled home on Garden Road. The officers arrived ahead of fire crews and navigated heavy smoke to reach the victim, who was trapped and unable to escape on her own. All three officers were medically cleared and returned to duty.



Three Pearland police officers are being credited with saving a woman from a burning mobile home after using bedsheets to carry her to safety.

Pearland officers rescue medically fragile woman

The backstory:

The rescue occurred on Jan. 26 after authorities received reports of a residential fire on the 1900 block of Garden Road. Callers informed dispatchers that a woman was trapped inside the residence due to ongoing medical issues as heavy smoke began pouring from the structure.

According to a department statement, Officer Britt arrived on the scene and quickly coordinated with Officers Middleton and Slaughter to reach the woman. Facing deteriorating conditions and heavy smoke, the officers improvised by using the woman’s bedsheets as a makeshift litter to lift and carry her out of the burning home.

The woman was evaluated by Pearland Fire and EMS personnel at the scene, and is reported to be safe and in stable condition.

All three officers were treated for smoke inhalation following the rescue. All three officers have been cleared since the rescue and are back on duty.