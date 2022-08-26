Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.

Harris is the chair of the National Space Council, which assists the president on the development and implementation of space policy and strategy.

ARTEMIS l

Artemis 1: Rain, lightning will be a concern heading into NASA's historic moon rocket launch

Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast

Artemis I vs Apollo 11: Why has it taken NASA so long to return to the moon?

Artemis l rocket launch: Download your own passport to the moon here

It's not known when Harris will be arriving in Florida.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.