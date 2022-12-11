1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire

One car was said to caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has reportedly died.

Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club. One car was said to end up catching on fire.

The caller said one person was stuck inside one of the cars at the time. One person was declared dead by officials when they arrived, but it was not specified which car they were in.

All southbound lanes of South Brae Acres are currently closed reports say.

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.