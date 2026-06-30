The Brief A UTMB security officer intervened to protect an employee from a suspicious driver in Galveston early Sunday morning. The suspect physically attacked the officer before leaving the scene. UTMB police have identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Johnson Jr. and have issued an arrest warrant.



A University of Texas Medical Branch security officer was assaulted after protecting an employee from an unknown driver early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Security officer assaulted on Market Street

The backstory:

Early Sunday morning around 5:58 a.m., a UTMB employee was walking along Market Street in Galveston when an unknown man pulled up to her in a 2010 Honda Accord.

A uniformed UTMB security officer saw what was happening and intervened, allowing the employee to get away safely.

Officials say the situation turned violent when the driver got out of his car and physically attacked the security officer. The attacker got back into his vehicle and sped off.

The security officer only sustained minor injuries from the encounter. They were able to take a picture of both the driver and the vehicle license plate.

Investigators with the UTMB Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Mark Anthony Johnson Jr.

Courtesy of UTMB Police Department

Johnson has an arrest warrant charging him with assault on a security officer. Local investigators are currently working alongside regional law enforcement partners to locate Johnson.

What you can do:

If you spot Mark Anthony Johnson Jr. or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, you are urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.