UTMB security guard allegedly attacked by suspect who approached employee
HOUSTON - A University of Texas Medical Branch security officer was assaulted after protecting an employee from an unknown driver early Sunday morning, according to officials.
Security officer assaulted on Market Street
The backstory:
Early Sunday morning around 5:58 a.m., a UTMB employee was walking along Market Street in Galveston when an unknown man pulled up to her in a 2010 Honda Accord.
A uniformed UTMB security officer saw what was happening and intervened, allowing the employee to get away safely.
Officials say the situation turned violent when the driver got out of his car and physically attacked the security officer. The attacker got back into his vehicle and sped off.
The security officer only sustained minor injuries from the encounter. They were able to take a picture of both the driver and the vehicle license plate.
Investigators with the UTMB Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Mark Anthony Johnson Jr.
Courtesy of UTMB Police Department
Johnson has an arrest warrant charging him with assault on a security officer. Local investigators are currently working alongside regional law enforcement partners to locate Johnson.
What you can do:
If you spot Mark Anthony Johnson Jr. or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, you are urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.
The Source: Information is provided by the University of Texas Medical Branch.