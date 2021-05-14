USPS asking homeowners to inspect, repair mailboxes

USPS is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes as part of Mailbox Improvement Week next week.

USPS says that it makes this annual request because of the wear and tear on mailboxes every year, especially after the effects of this past winter.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers," district manager Steven Hernandéz said.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to consider include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or started to peel

Remounting a loosened mailbox post

Replacing or adding house numbers

Hernandéz says that homeowners who plan to install new mailboxes or replace a worn one must use only USPS-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full or limited service mailboxes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited," Hernandéz said. 'Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction."

Advertisement

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, homeowners are advised to contact their local station manager or postmaster.