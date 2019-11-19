Unresponsive man delivered to hospital ambulance bay, pronounced deceased after treatment: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after an unresponsive man was brought to an ambulance bay at a hospital in northeast Houston.
Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital staff were advised of his condition and provided medical assistance, however, doctors later pronounced him deceased at around 1:30 p.m.
The man reportedly had no obvious signs of trauma.
FOX 26 will have more details as they become available.