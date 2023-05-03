If you're looking for a new job or a career change, United Airlines is hosting a career fair in Houston for new members to join the team.

On Thursday, United Airlines will be recruiting for various roles, primarily for flight attendants, at Hilton Houston North on 12400 Greenspoint Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is specific to local Texas-based candidates who are not already currently in the interview process or have applied to United within the last six months.

For the event, the airline is recruiting for their Technical Operations and Airport Operations team.

Their Technical Operations team includes aircraft maintenance technicians, engineers, planners, ground equipment teams, and more who help make sure customers are well taken care of. Their Airport Operations team includes people who work at the check-in counters and behind the scenes to help the process run smoothly.

Walk-ins for the fair are welcome, and the event is not all-day. Informational seasons are held every hour.

For more information, visit the United Airlines website by clicking here.