Unclaimed $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in El Paso set to expire

A $1 million Powerball ticket that was purchased in El Paso is set to expire unless the winner claims it.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

The Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn for the January 25 drawing was purchased at Big Savers Market located at 3630 Alameda Ave. Suite B in El Paso.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-17-36-67), but not the Powerball number (18).

Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to the Texas Lottery’s prize claims process.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at a claim center by requesting an appointment online at www.txlottery.org/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886. Walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the July 23 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 4-6 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, in a news release.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.